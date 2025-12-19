Nigeria makes history in Abidjan with Abubakar’s double silver haul

NIGERIA recently recorded a landmark achievement at the 2025 African Archery Continental Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, with silver medals and the celebration of the nation’s first-ever individual podium finish at the continental showpiece.

The historic outing cemented Nigeria’s rising stature in African archery and extended its remarkable record of earning two podium placements in all three of its championship appearances.

The moment of history came through Aliyu Abubakar, whose electrifying run in the individual compound event captivated spectators and signalled the arrival of a new heavyweight contender from West Africa.

With poise, power and precision, he battled through the qualification rounds and eliminations, ultimately earning his place in the gold-medal match against the Mauritian favourite. Though he settled for silver, his performance stood as a watershed moment for Nigerian archery, the nation’s first individual medal at the African Championships and a breakthrough that will inspire generations.

The triumph continued in the compound men’s team event, where the seasoned trio of Damilola Sholademi, Aliyu Abubakar and Aliyu Abubakar Garga produced a tactical and united performance. They pushed through each knockout stage with discipline and resilience, forcing Mauritius, Africa’s long-dominant force, to dig deep in the final. Nigeria’s team silver reflects both experience and newfound depth, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a team that always arrives ready for the podium.

One of the most compelling stories of the championship came from international star, Damilola Sholademi, whose campaign was disrupted by a sudden and severe episode of acute sciatica. The pain limited his movement and compromised his shooting stability, yet he continued to compete with visible determination, contributing decisively to Nigeria’s team success. Now undergoing treatment, Sholademi has vowed to return stronger, calling this setback “a bend, not the end” on his path to future international victories.

In the youth division, Alexander Harry-Erin, Nigeria’s promising Under-18 recurve archer, delivered a spirited showing before exiting in the round of 16. While the young talent fell short of his goal, he has since returned to focused training with his coach, sharpening his technique and mental discipline. His progression is widely regarded as a sign of Nigeria’s bright developmental future in the sport.

With the historic double-silver finish, headlined by the nation’s first individual African Championship medal, Nigeria’s archery programme stands at the threshold of a new era.

The Abidjan performance reflects a national setup marked by ambition, discipline, and steady growth, and it reinforces Nigeria’s place among the continent’s emerging forces in competitive archery.