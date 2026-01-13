Nigeria ranks higher, moves up from 103 to 89 in the 2026 Henley Passport Index

Nigeria has recorded an improvement in its global travel standing, moving up from 103rd to 89th position in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, according to the latest ranking released by Henley & Partners.

The Henley Passport Index is regarded as the world’s leading reference for assessing passport strength. It ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa before travel.

The index relies on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the world’s largest and most comprehensive travel information database. It is further enhanced by Henley & Partners’ in-house research.

Under the 2026 ranking, Nigerian passport holders can travel to about 44 destinations without a prior visa, including countries that grant visa on arrival, electronic travel authorisation or visitor permits.

The country’s passport remains among the lower-ranked globally, which causes limitations in international mobility for its citizens.

Meanwhile, by comparison, African peers such as Seychelles and Mauritius continue to rank significantly higher, offering broader visa-free access to their nationals. Seychelles remains Africa’s strongest passport, while South Africa also outperforms Nigeria, ranking within the top 50 globally.

At the top of the 2026 Henley Passport Index, Singapore retains its position as the world’s most powerful passport, providing visa-free access to more than 190 destinations. It is followed closely by Japan and a group of European countries including Germany, Spain, France and Italy, whose citizens enjoy access to well over 180 destinations without prior visas.

The index methodology assigns a score of one point for each destination that can be accessed without a visa or with simplified entry requirements such as visa on arrival or electronic authorisation.

Destinations requiring pre-departure visas or government approval score zero. A passport’s total score is the sum of destinations where unrestricted or simplified access applies.

Furthermore, Nigeria continues to face restrictive entry requirements in key destinations across Europe, North America and parts of Asia, which significantly affect its overall ranking.

The Henley report also highlights a growing global mobility gap, noting that while passport power has increased worldwide over the past two decades, the benefits have been unevenly distributed.

Citizens of the world’s highest-ranked countries can travel to nearly 200 destinations without visas, while those at the bottom of the index have access to fewer than 30.

For Nigeria, limited passport strength has practical implications for trade, education, tourism and migration.

Nigerian travellers often face lengthy visa application processes, high fees and strict documentation requirements, factors that can constrain business opportunities and international exposure.

Despite these challenges, the improvement in Nigeria’s ranking is seen by observers as a positive signal, albeit a gradual one. Experts argue that sustained diplomatic engagement, improved migration management, and stronger international partnerships will be required for Nigeria to achieve more substantial gains in global mobility.