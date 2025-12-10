Nigeria, U.S. agric trade to hit over $700m

Agricultural trade between the United States and Nigeria is on track to exceed $700 million in 2025, as new shipments of U.S. wheat arrive in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the U.S. Agricultural Counselor, Chris Bielecki in a post shared on X by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria on Tuesday.

Wheat remains central to Nigerian food staples, bread, noodles, pastries and other products. The consistent high demand for these staples underpins robust import activity, even as local output efforts continue.

According to the statement, Bielecki stated this when he and the Consul General, Rick Swart, visited the Apapa Port in Lagos to observe the unloading of 50,000 metric tonnes of U.S.-grown wheat with a value of about $15 million.

“In 2025, U.S.-Nigeria agricultural trade is on track to more than double to over $700 million, benefiting farmers, businesses, and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.

According to the U.S. agricultural counselor, Nigeria is the third-largest export market for U.S. wheat.

He added that the wheat was purchased by Flour Mills of Nigeria, one of the largest importers of U.S. wheat in Nigeria.

“U.S. agricultural trade with Nigeria supports American farmers, helps Nigerian businesses create jobs in value-added agricultural processing, and provides Nigerian consumers with high-quality food ingredients,” Bielecki stressed.