Nigeria–US Military cooperation against terrorists yielding results – UN-WCD

Nigeria’s fight against terrorism received fresh diplomatic backing on Monday as the United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) applauded the growing military cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, describing the joint operations as strategic, disciplined, and increasingly effective against terror networks.

The endorsement came during the presentation of an Assessment Report on the Ongoing War Against Terrorism in Nigeria, jointly organised by UN-WCD and the International Institute of Experts on Political Economy and Administration (IIEPEA) in Abuja.

Presenting the report, the Secretary-General of UN-WCD, H.E. Amb. Prof. Tunji John Asaolu, said the Nigeria–US security partnership has significantly strengthened counter-terrorism operations across major flashpoints, while adhering strictly to international rules of engagement.

According to him, despite the scale and intensity of recent joint operations, no civilian casualties have been recorded — a development he described as evidence of professionalism, accountability, and operational discipline by both forces.

“We commend the United States military and the Nigerian Ministry of Defence for the successes recorded so far. The collaboration has weakened terrorist structures and improved operational coordination,” Asaolu said.

While acknowledging the progress made, the diplomats noted that isolated attacks, including a recent bandit assault in Kasuwan-Daji, Niger State, underscore the need for sustained action and institutional strengthening to completely dismantle terrorist networks.

The UN-WCD stressed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated strong political will in tackling insecurity and called for strategic alignment within the defence architecture to consolidate gains recorded through international cooperation.

As part of its recommendations, the diplomatic body urged the President to consider redeploying the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to another portfolio, arguing that the move would enhance public confidence, accountability, and operational efficiency in the ongoing war against terrorism.

The diplomats clarified that the recommendation was not punitive, but aimed at reinforcing ethical governance, strengthening institutional credibility, and ensuring that Nigeria’s expanding international security partnerships deliver decisive and lasting results.

“The integrity of Nigeria’s defence institutions is non-negotiable,” Asaolu said, adding that sustained international support, particularly the Nigeria–US military alliance, remains critical to achieving total victory over terrorism.

In other news, US Congressman Rep Riley Moore has commended Nigeria’s cooperation with his country in the fight against terrorism. Speaking during a Fox News interview, Moore said the US will ensure that the persecution of Christians by ISIS and affiliated groups is brought to an end.