Nigeria will come out of its challenges stronger – Oba Akiolu

Nigeria will overcome all challenges confronting it and emerge stronger and better under the current administration if Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe and socio-economic status, contribute their quota towards national development.

The Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Riliwanu Babatunde Akiolu, stated this on Friday during the installation of six new Lagos White Cap Chiefs in his palace at Iga Iduganran on Lagos Island.

Oba Akiolu urged Nigerians to always put the country’s interests above other selfish gains.

Oba Akiolu, who maintained that the rich cultural heritage of the people of Lagos will always be preserved and cherished, urged the new White Cap Chiefs to continue working for the progress of Lagos and Nigeria.

Those installed include Architect Gbolahan Oki as “Ogboni Iduntafa” of Lagos, Chief Ajibade Nosiru-Ayeni as “Eletu Odibo” of Lagos, and Chief Adebola Olalekan Dosunmu as “Olorogun Adodo”.

Others included Chief Yusuf Jinadu Bajulu, as “Bajulu” of Lagos; Chief Razak Onimole, as “Onimole” of Lagos; and Chief Lookman Oluwa, as “Onisemo” of Lagos.

On hand to witness the installation was a large crowd of friends, family members, chiefs, and residents of Lagos Island. Outside the palace, it was a carnival-like environment.

In other news, three months after the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) closed the Ikorodu Ferry Terminal, it has announced it will reopen for operational activities on January 19, 2026.

In a statement on Friday, LASWA management said: “This is to inform all ferry operators and terminal users that the Ikorodu Ferry Terminal will reopen for passenger ferry operations with effect from Monday, 19 January 2026.

“The terminal was closed on Monday, October 20, 2025, due to navigational concerns caused by water hyacinth infestation, and services were temporarily diverted to Ibeshe Terminal and Offin Jetty. Following the successful clearance of the waterway, completion of safety assessments, and consultations with the National

Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the terminal is now cleared for full operations.

“All operators are hereby directed to resume normal services in line with their approved schedules and ensure full compliance with all existing safety and operational requirements.”