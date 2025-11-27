12-yr-old girl discharges maggots after defilement by stepfather in Osun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has arrested a 32-year-old commercial motorcycle rider, simply identified as Richard, for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old stepdaughter, who has been discharging maggots as a result of the incident.

Kehinde Adeleke, the spokesperson for NSCDC in Osun, stated that the suspect was apprehended on Friday, November 14, after the victim’s mother reported the abuse.

According to her, the mother revealed that her husband had defiled her daughter, leading to the disturbing condition discovered upon her return.

The investigation revealed that the victim had been living with her stepfather’s mother, and it was during one of the man’s visits to his mother’s home that he allegedly assaulted the girl by penetrating her.

Further inquiries revealed that the suspect had been consulting a herbalist for various personal issues.

The victim’s mother explained that she had previously left the marriage due to physical abuse but did not take her daughter with her. After settling into a new residence, she requested her daughter back. Unfortunately, on the day the stepfather was supposed to return her, he committed the assault.

Upon receiving her daughter back, the mother noticed an unpleasant odour and, when examining her, discovered that maggots were emerging from the girl’s private part.

Commandant Igbalawole Sotiyo stated that the suspect confessed to the crime, claiming he had celebrated acquiring a new motorcycle that day by consuming alcohol, which he said led to his actions.

He said the victim has been taken to a hospital for necessary medical treatment.

Commandant Sotiyo emphasised the NSCDC’s commitment to protecting minors, warning that those who prey on children will face severe legal consequences.

He reaffirmed the organisation’s determination to ensure that any perpetrators of such crimes are held accountable.