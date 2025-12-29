19-year-old guard arrested over alleged killing at Gombe Government House

The police in Gombe State have arrested a 19-year-old casual security guard, Shuaibu Adamu, over the alleged killing of a man at the Government House.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to him, the police received a distress call at about 3:50 p.m. on Friday reporting a suspected case of culpable homicide within the Government House premises.

“The report stated that a male adult, Mallam Umar, a borehole operator, was found lying motionless within the premises,” Abdullahi said.

He added that preliminary findings showed the victim’s trousers were tied around his neck, while a local intoxicant, popularly known as rubber solution, was found in his mouth.

The victim was rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Gombe, where a doctor certified him dead. His body was subsequently deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

Abdullahi said the Commissioner of Police, Umar Chuso, visited the scene and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

He disclosed that CCTV footage showed Adamu, also known as Yaya Mama, assaulting the victim shortly before his death and fleeing the scene.

“A follow-up operation at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday led to his arrest at Bagadaza Quarters in Gombe,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the suspect confessed during preliminary interrogation and would remain in custody pending the conclusion of investigations and prosecution.

“The command reassures the public of its commitment to justice and the safety of government facilities,” Abdullahi said.