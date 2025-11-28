4,700 Muslims killed in Plateau within 25 years

Men gather near dead bodies of people who were killed by militant attack, during a mass burial at Zabarmari, in the Jere local government area of Borno State, in northeast Nigeria, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi

The Jasawa Community Development Association (JCDA) of Plateau State on Friday afternoon said it has compiled documentary evidence showing that over 4,700 Muslims were killed in Plateau State over the past 25 years.

The National President of the Association, Alhaji Yawale Muhammad, made the revelation during a press conference held at the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Boardroom of the Jos Central Mosque, as part of activities marking the 27th Annual Commemorative Prayer for victims of past crises.

He said that from 2001 to 2002, 2004, 2008, 2010, and other crises, they have documented the number of Muslims who were maimed and killed.

“For us, every 28th November is not just another date on the calendar. It is a date that subsumes other dates in which unfortunate crises befell us. It is also set aside for sober reflection, mourning, truth-telling, prayer and renewed resolve,” he said.

According to the Association, in 2001, over 700 Muslims were killed, and hundreds in 2002 in Eto Baba were attacked in Jos, while the 2004 Yelwa-Shendam crisis added at least 700 fatalities to the toll.

“One of the bloodiest episodes occurred in 2008, when post-election unrest in Jos resulted in over 1,000 Muslim deaths, followed by the 2010 multi-location attacks, including Dutse Uku, Gero, Kuru Jenta and other areas, where more than 2,000 Muslims were reportedly killed.

“In 2011, violence at the Rukuba Road Eid praying ground left 20 worshippers dead, some allegedly cannibalised, while the 2021 Rukuba Road incident claimed hundreds of lives among Muslim travellers returning from a condolence visit to Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi,” Muhammad added.

He further expressed that the most recent tragedy documented occurred in 2025, when 14 Muslim wedding guests from Zaria were killed in Mangu Local Government Area while travelling to Plateau State.

The Jasawa Association said documented evidence of mass graves could be found at Jos-Zaria Road Muslim Cemetery, Narkuta Muslim Cemetery, Dadin Kowa Muslim Cemetery, Yelwa-Shendam Muslim Cemetery, and others.

“Our goal is not to escalate tensions, but to place the truth on record. For 24 years, Muslims in Jos and Plateau State have endured violence, loss, displacement, and state-enabled injustice,” the Association said.