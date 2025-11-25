852 GBV cases reported within nine months in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Government has expressed worries as 852 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) have been reported in the state from January to September 2025.

This was made known by Hauwa Jugbo, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Humanitarian Services, at a press conference as part of an event commemorating the 2025 16 Days of Activism against GBV in the state.

The commissioner said that despite the efforts of the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration to domesticate the Violence against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law and prosecute perpetrators, the cases were still on the rise.

She disclosed that the government would continue to enforce stringent measures against perpetrators in line with the law, irrespective of their relationship with the victims, to deter others.

“We have also strengthened the operation of the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to ensure a timely and coordinated response to take care of surviving victims,” she added.

Jugbo also lamented over the increasing cases of technology-facilitated GBV and urged women and other vulnerable groups to be wary of whom they engage with on digital platforms.

She listed some of the technology-facilitated GBV to include: cyber stalking and online harassment, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, online bullying and blackmail, digital impersonation and identity theft, among others.

The commissioner said that the reputation of victims of GBV is destroyed, their mental health is weakened, and they face physical and emotional harm.

Jugbo provided emergency lines to report cases of GBV and SARC for victims to get help. She said victims of GBV should call the 122 emergency line to report a case and the 08069388668 helpline of SARC.

Jugbo added that the most worrisome thing was the feelings of entitlement and lack of empathy by the perpetrators because of the assumed rights they claimed they had over the victims.

“Sadly, most of these cases are not reported to the government to address them and punish the perpetrators.

“This unfortunate scenario may lead to injuries and death or leave the victims with unresolved anxieties that affect their personalities, growth, and development for life.

She therefore said that the state has zero tolerance for GBV and warned those in the habit to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

She further promised that the government would continue to prioritise the protection of the rights of the vulnerable to ensure that they achieve their full potential.

The commissioner, therefore, appreciated all partners, including journalists, who have been part of efforts to tackle GBV in the state and said the government needed the support of all stakeholders to eradicate it.