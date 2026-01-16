Abducted doctor regains freedom after N50m ransom payment in Edo

An abducted medical doctor, Dr Ibrahim Tahir, has regained his freedom after his family paid a ransom of N50 million to his captors in Auchi, Esan West Local Council of Edo State.

Tahir was kidnapped alongside his younger brother on January 2 at their residence along City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, while opening the gate to their compound. His younger brother was later killed by the abductors, with his remains found near Orley River, off City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, on January 5.

Speaking on the telephone, the victim’s father said the ransom was paid in two tranches of N20 million and N30 million before his son was released on Wednesday evening at about 8:00 p.m.

According to him, the ransom was raised through the combined efforts of the family, donations from non-governmental organisations, friends and other well-wishers.

“My son has been released by the kidnappers after we paid N50 million. I feel good that he has been released but I also lost another son,” he said.

“The family, organisations, friends and well-wishers contributed the N50 million ransom. My son was brushed by a bullet but he is receiving treatment at a hospital,” he added.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Mr Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the release of the victim.