Abductors kill ex–Zamfara LG vice chairman after ₦15m ransom payment

Suspected bandits have killed a former Vice Chairman of Bukkuyyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Hon. Mu’azu Muhammad Gwashi, despite collecting a ₦15 million ransom from his family.

The Guardian gathered that Gwashi was abducted about five months ago and held in captivity until he was murdered last weekend.

Confirming the incident in a telephone interview, a family member, Muhammad Lawal Gwashi, disclosed that the abductors initially demanded a ₦30 million ransom, an amount the family could not raise immediately, which prolonged his detention.

According to him, the bandits later reduced the ransom to ₦15 million.

“They eventually came with him and collected the ₦15 million. However, they still insisted on the balance of ₦15 million, saying they would not release him until the family paid the remaining amount,” he said.

He added that the killing has thrown the community into fear, forcing many residents to flee their homes in search of safety.

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have foiled an armed robbery attack, rescued abducted travellers, and recovered weapons in a series of coordinated operations across Taraba State.

The operations were disclosed in a statement yesterday by the Brigade’s Acting Spokesperson, Lt Umar Muhammad.

According to the statement, the first incident occurred on December 6, 2025, in Manya, Takum Local Council, where soldiers responded to a distress call after armed robbers barricaded the Manya/Takum Road and began dispossessing travellers.

“The troops launched a rapid clearance operation, forcing the criminals to flee and abandon their weapons. An AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine, and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered. Their intervention restored safety and movement along the busy route,” the statement read.

In a separate mission in Kufai Amadu, also in Takum, troops rescued two abducted travellers following reports that four men from Bauchi State were kidnapped in Amadu Town, while seeking directions on their way to Baissa in Kurmi Local Council.

“Preliminary findings revealed that two of the victims, identified as Musa Danji and Yusuf, were taken away by their abductors towards New City.

“Coordinated search operations led to the rescue of two others, Yusuf Musa and Muhammed Umar, who escaped from captivity. Search efforts for the remaining victims are ongoing,” the Army stated, adding that efforts to apprehend the perpetrators have been intensified.

In another operation on December 6, troops deployed in Iware, Ardo-Kola Local Council, recovered arms and arrested two suspects during an intelligence-driven raid in GarinSambo, Tau Village.

Items seized include two pump-action guns, 13 cartridges, two motorcycles, and four mobile phones. Two suspects, identified as Baba WuraSambo and MallamAdamuDarda, were arrested over alleged illegal possession of arms.

The Brigade Commander, Brig-Gen Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops for their professionalism and swift response.

He reiterated the Brigade’s commitment to sustained, aggressive operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks across the state.