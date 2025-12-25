Alaafin hails Makinde as courageous, visionary leader

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has described Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, as a leader who embodies a rare and powerful blend of deep thinking and decisive action, a quality he said continues to drive the steady progress of the state.

The foremost Yoruba monarch made this assertion in a congratulatory message to the governor on his birthday, delivered through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye.

According to the Alaafin, Governor Makinde represents a class of leaders who not only conceive bold ideas but also possess the courage to implement them and accept full responsibility for their outcomes.

Oba Owoade said Makinde has consistently demonstrated the defining attributes of effective leadership, vision, courage, competence and integrity, stressing that these qualities have translated into measurable gains for the people of Oyo State.

“Governor Seyi Makinde came into office with a clear vision for the state,” the Alaafin said. “He has the courage to take tough decisions, the competence to implement them, and the moral strength to stand by the consequences of his actions. This belief in probity and accountability explains why Oyo State is steadily progressing.”

The Alaafin further noted that Makinde’s leadership philosophy is rooted in institutional strength rather than personal loyalty. According to him, the governor is more committed to building enduring reforms and legacies than surrounding himself with individuals based on personal preference.

“Governor Makinde is interested in people who can sustain his institutional reforms and legacies, not those seeking favour,” the monarch stated.

Describing the administration as inclusive, the Alaafin explained that the governor runs an open system that rewards merit, diligence and integrity. However, he emphasised that inclusion is anchored on shared vision and commitment to development.

“If you are brilliant, truthful and hardworking, he will work with you,” Oba Owoade said. “He runs an inclusive government, but you can only benefit meaningfully if you key into his vision of RTR, Reformation, Transformation and Repositioning.”

The paramount ruler also spoke on the governor’s personal disposition, describing Makinde as a God-fearing leader whose conduct reflects humility, clarity and moral discipline.

“Makinde is a true believer who fears God and is in tune with the spirit of the word of God,” he said. “He is not arrogant, not uncouth and not incoherent. His leadership style is calm, principled and purposeful.”

In a strong endorsement of the governor’s record, the Alaafin declared that Oyo State would remain eternally grateful to Governor Makinde, whom he described as “the purveyor of unprecedented achievements with far-reaching effects on the lives of the people.”

He noted that the impact of Makinde’s policies and reforms would endure beyond his tenure, shaping governance and development in the state for generations.

As the governor marks another year, Oba Owoade offered prayers for divine support, asking God to grant him long life, sound health and continued wisdom.

“May God guide him in the arduous tasks ahead,” the Alaafin prayed, “and grant him the strength to continue serving the people of Oyo State with courage, integrity and vision.”