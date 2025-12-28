Anambra businessman, Ifekudu, receives ‘Ife Abata’ honour

An Anambra State–born entrepreneur and renowned philanthropist, Kenneth Ifekudu, has further cemented his growing reputation for service and generosity with the conferment of a revered traditional honour, Ife Abata (Light Has Come).

The title recognises his rising profile not only as a successful businessman but also as a benefactor whose interventions have brought tangible improvements to communities beyond his state of origin.

Ifekudu, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Leeds Limited, received the chieftaincy title from the Ezeudo II of Amike Autonomous Community, Ezzangbo, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, His Royal Highness, Eze Michael Nwankwo, JP.

The colourful ceremony attracted traditional rulers, community leaders, youths and well-wishers, who gathered to witness what was described as a well-deserved honour for a man widely praised for his commitment to grassroots development.

Speaking at the event, the monarch explained that the decision to bestow the title followed a thorough assessment of Ifekudu’s contributions to the growth and welfare of Amike Community and the wider society.

He highlighted the businessman’s role in facilitating the construction of access roads and supporting other critical infrastructure projects, noting that such interventions have eased movement, boosted local economic activities and improved the overall quality of life for residents.

The royal father added that the Ife Abata title symbolises hope, progress and renewed confidence in communal development, values he said Ifekudu embodies through his actions.

The traditional ruler urged other wealthy individuals and corporate leaders to emulate the honouree by investing in projects that directly impact ordinary people, stressing that sustainable development thrives when private citizens partner with communities.

“Ifekudu is known for his massive philanthropy and humanitarian works in his community, Ozubulu in Anambra State and beyond. He is known to have brought succour and laughter to many families in Ozubulu in particular and Anambra State in general.

“Not long ago, he empowered over 100 persons with mini trucks to support their livelihood, in response to growing economic challenges facing many families across the country, arising from high cost of living”, he said.

In his response, Ifekudu expressed gratitude to the traditional institution and the people of Amike for the honour, describing it as a call to do even more.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote infrastructure development, youth empowerment and social welfare, pledging to continue using his resources and influence to bring “light” to underserved communities across the country.

Dignitaries who accompanied the honouree to the event include members of the National Assembly: Hon Peter Uzokwe (Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency); Hon Chinedu Oga (Ikwo and Ezza South Federal Constituency); Hon. Joseph Nwobasi (Ezza North Federal Constituency); Dean, Faculty of Economics Nile University of Nigeria, Prof Ben Akanegbu among others.