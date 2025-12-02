Anglican bishop petitions Navy chief over officer’s alleged assault of reverend in Anambra

The Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Ogbaru, Rt Rev Prosper Amah, has called on the Chief of Naval Staff to investigate an alleged assault on Revd Tochukwu Agina by a naval officer at a checkpoint in Anambra State.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, November 30, around 5:00 p.m. at a naval checkpoint in Okpotouno, Ogbaru Local Government Area.

In a letter dated December 2, Bishop Amah alleged that the priest was assaulted “under a false allegation that he was making a phone call at the checkpoint.”

The bishop wrote, “Credible eyewitness accounts and the victim’s testimony confirm that the priest was not making any call at the time of the encounter, yet he was subjected to physical assault and inhumane treatment. Even though they gave him first aid treatment at the naval clinic.”

The bishop described the officer’s actions as “not only an abuse of authority but a clear violation of fundamental human rights, the military code of conduct, and the professional ethics of the Nigerian Navy.”

He urged the naval authorities to conduct a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation and take appropriate disciplinary action.

Bishop Amah also called for official communication to the affected family and community, measures to prevent future occurrences, and adequate compensation for the clergyman.

He said that the Nigerian Navy’s uniform “symbolises honour, discipline, and service — not intimidation or oppression,” and stressed that justice in the matter would uphold public confidence in the Armed Forces.

He said, “While we acknowledge their service to the nation, no circumstance justifies brutality, false accusation, or the dehumanisation of any Nigerian citizen.

“The uniform of the Nigerian Navy symbolises honour, discipline, and service — not intimidation or oppression. Remember, the priest identified himself both in dressing and words.

“We therefore respectfully but firmly request the following: a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation into this incident. Identification and appropriate disciplinary action against the officer involved. Official communication and reassurance to the affected family, church, and community. Measures to prevent future occurrences through renewed training on civilian–military relations and rules of engagement. Adequate compensation should be given to the clergyman.

“Your Excellency, Nigerians still hold the Armed Forces in high esteem. It is only through justice, accountability, and swift corrective actions that public confidence in our security institutions can be preserved.

“We trust in your leadership and sense of duty to ensure that this matter is addressed with the seriousness it deserves. Justice for one citizen is justice for all.”