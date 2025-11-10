New CNS assumes command, vows to strengthen maritime security

The newly appointed Chief Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abass, has pledging to strengthen maritime security, enhance operational capacity, and uphold the service’s core values of integrity, professionalism, and teamwork.

Speaking during a formal handover to him as the 23rd indigenous head of the Nigerian Navy at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja, the CNS expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him, promising to discharge his duties with dedication, fairness, and loyalty to the nation.

“It is with profound honour and humility that I accept this responsibility. I am fully aware of the immense task ahead and I pledge to uphold the proud traditions of excellence and service that define our Navy,” he said.

Abass commended his predecessors for laying a strong foundation for the service, paying particular tribute to his immediate predecessor, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, whom he described as a visionary leader whose tenure strengthened the Navy’s operational framework.

The new Naval chief acknowledged the persistent threats in Nigeria’s maritime environment, including crude oil theft, sea robbery, illegal bunkering, unregulated fishing, and drug trafficking, noting that these crimes undermine national security and the economy.

He outlined a strategic plan anchored on fleet renewal, improved use of technology, intensive training, and better welfare for personnel. Abass also stressed the need for closer collaboration with sister services, other security agencies, and international partners to effectively tackle maritime and coastal threats.

“The Nigerian Navy under my watch will be professional and accountable. We are fully committed to safeguarding our waters for national prosperity and ensuring the safety of legitimate commerce,” he said, assuring officers and ratings that their welfare would remain a top priority.

Vice Admiral Abass urged all naval personnel to rededicate themselves to duty, saying that with unity, discipline, and continued support from the Commander-in-Chief, the Nigerian Navy would “sail toward a more glorious future.”