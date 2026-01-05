Army arrests 13-member gang, recovers rifles in Delta raid

Troops of the Nigerian Army, under 63 Brigade/Sector 1 of the Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta Safe, have arrested a 13-member criminal gang and recovered 13 pump-action rifles during a coordinated operation in Oshimili North Local Council of Delta State.

The operation, carried out following intelligence-led raids around Ibusa, has renewed concerns over the proliferation of small arms and the persistence of organised crime in the area.

Those arrested include Nwaokonta Elvis, Obi Victor Woke, Uba Elijah, Nonso Ibiora, Dumbili Ezefili, Ndefu Ifeanyi, Ozemene Richard, Broderick Patrick, Nwaokonta Afamefile, Kelvin Ejiani, Victor Ogochukwu, Ogadi Kelvin Ikechukwu and Ndibuisi Obiogonna, identified as a native doctor.

In a statement, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 63 Brigade, Captain Iliyasu Bawa-Rijau, said the arrests followed a series of follow-up operations after the initial raids. He added that two additional suspects, alleged to be members of a notorious cult group operating in the area, were also apprehended.

According to the statement, troops initially recovered two pump-action rifles from the suspects, while three others were retrieved from individuals described as local vigilantes, highlighting ongoing challenges around community security structures and arms control.

Further search operations in the area led to the recovery of eight additional pump-action rifles at Umuisiagba, bringing the total number of weapons seized to 13.

“All suspects and recovered arms have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution,” the statement said.

Commending the troops for their vigilance, the Commander of 63 Brigade, Morounfolu Shonibare, urged them to intensify efforts against criminal networks across the state. He reassured residents of Delta State and neighbouring communities of the brigade’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property.