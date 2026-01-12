Army probes death of 13-year-old boy in A’Ibom, cautions against speculation

The Headquarters 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army has commenced an investigation into the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy, Timothy Daniel, in Ikot Abasi Local Council of Akwa Ibom State on January 1.

Daniel allegedly lost his life following a confrontation with a soldier attached to a petrochemical company in the area.

However, Captain Lawal Bala Muhammad, Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters 2 Brigade, Uyo, said in a statement that, in line with standard procedures, the Nigerian Army immediately instituted an investigation to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to him, the investigation is currently ongoing and no findings or conclusions have been reached at this stage.

“Accordingly, the Nigerian Army urges the public to refrain from speculation or commentary that may prejudice the investigative process.

“The outcome of the investigation will be made public upon its conclusion, in accordance with extant laws and regulations.

“The Nigerian Army expresses its sincere sympathy and condolences to the family and loved ones of Timothy Daniel and commiserates with them over his loss. We pray for the repose of his soul.

“The Nigerian Army appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the general public and reiterates its unwavering commitment to professionalism, strict adherence to the rules of engagement and accountability in the conduct of its personnel,” he added.