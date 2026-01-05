New Year’s tragedy: Soldier kills 13-year-old in Akwa Ibom

Season of joy turned to weeping in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, as a 13-year-old boy, Timothy Daniel, was allegedly shot dead by a soldier in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight along Akongntekong Road, Ete.

The tragedy has plunged the Ukpum Ete community into mourning and renewed the national debate over the conduct of armed security personnel attached to private facilities.

Timothy, a junior secondary school student, was returning from a crossover service at Mount Zion Full Gospel Church with his 15-year-old sister, Miracle, and other worshippers when the incident occurred.

The church shares a boundary with the residence of the late former clan head, HRH Barr. Clement Idemudo—a compound currently occupied by Chinese expatriates and guarded by soldiers attached to Sterling Petrochemical and Fertilizer Limited.

An eyewitness, Mr Anthony Akpan, said that the confrontation began when Miracle briefly crossed the road near the church premises. According to Akpan, a soldier on duty allegedly followed her and made inappropriate advances.

“She protested when he touched her and cursed him,” Akpan recounted.

“The soldier became angry and threatened her.”

Timothy, who had been waiting for his sister on the opposite side of the road, reportedly intervened after hearing her cries.

Witnesses said the teenager challenged the soldier over the harassment, leading to a heated exchange. Moments later, the soldier allegedly fired his rifle, hitting the 13-year-old boy, who collapsed and died at the scene.

The sound of gunfire shattered the calm of the New Year celebration, causing worshippers to flee in panic.

In the ensuing chaos, properties were damaged, including a BMW vehicle belonging to Mr Obong Uyai Udoiwod, a former political adviser to the Ikot Abasi Local Government chairman, who drove into the area during the crisis.

The socio-cultural organisation of the area, Mboho Ukpum Ete, has condemned the killing in strong terms. In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Engr. Patrick Udoma, the group described the act as “unacceptable” and demanded immediate justice.

“The President General of Mboho Ukpum Ete expresses deep dissatisfaction over the unprofessional conduct of the army personnel attached to Sterling Petrochemical,” the statement read.

“This act has thrown the entire clan into mourning and we insist that the perpetrator be identified and punished in accordance with the law.”

When contacted, the Army Public Relations Officer, 2 Brigade, Mbiokporo, Captain Lawal Bala Mohamed, confirmed the incident.

He stated that the matter has been taken over by the Military Police and is currently under investigation.

He assured the public that the Nigerian Army does not condone misconduct by its personnel and that justice would be served.