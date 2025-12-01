Army rescues 12 abducted teenage girls in Borno

Tasks newly promoted senior officers on professionalism

The Nigerian Army has rescued 12 teenage girls abducted by Boko Haram/Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Mussa District of Askira/Uba Local Council of Borno State.

The victims, aged between 15 and 20, who were kidnapped on November 23 while harvesting crops on their family farmlands, were freed on Saturday, November 29, following a swift, intelligence-led operation by troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the southern Borno axis.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt-Col Appolonia Anele, stated that the rescued girls had been evacuated to a secure military facility where they were receiving comprehensive medical care, psychological support and debriefing.

Upon completion of these processes, they will be formally reunited with their families, she added.

Their recovery has brought immense relief to the community, which had been gripped by fear following the abduction.

The rescued girls include Fatima Shaibu 17; Fatima Umaru,15; Hauwa Abubakar,18; Saliha Muhammed, 15; Sadiya Umaru, 17; Amira Babel, 15; Zara Adamu, 17; Nana Shaibu, 15; Zainab Musa, 18; Zainab Muhammed, 17; Jamila Saidu, 15 and Hauwa Hamidu, 17.

The military high command commended the doggedness of the troops for their swift response and acknowledged the crucial support of security stakeholders and local informants whose timely information enabled the successful rescue.

Troops continue to pursue ISWAP remnants across southern Borno to prevent further attacks and safeguard civilians.

Calling on communities to continue supporting ongoing operations by providing credible and timely information, the army emphasised that collaborative efforts were essential to defeating terrorism and ensuring lasting security.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Waidi Shaibu, tasked newly-promoted senior officers to intensify their professional drive and prove beyond doubt that their elevation is well-deserved.

Army Council, on Thursday, November 27, approved the promotion of senior officers of the Nigerian Army to the next ranks of Major General and Brigadier General.

A total of 28 Brigadier-Generals have been elevated to the rank of Major General, while 77 Colonels have also been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Felicitating with the newly promoted senior officers and their families, the COAS directed the officers to demonstrate exemplary leadership, inspire their subordinates through personal conduct while cultivating bold, innovative and unconventional solutions capable of delivering swift and decisive responses to the nation’s evolving security threats.

He further emphasised that the officers must uphold, without compromise, their sacred oath of allegiance to defend the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He reiterated that their loyalty to the Constitution must remain absolute, unwavering and beyond reproach.