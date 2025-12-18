Balogun of Ikareland, associates visit Aiyedatiwa, commend Ikare–Akungba road dualisation

After the successful conclusion of the Ikare Day celebration, Chief Abdul Tunji Mohamed (ATM) led a delegation of friends and associates from both the public and private sectors on a courtesy visit to Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, to appreciate his support during his installation as the new Balogun of Ikareland.



The delegation’s visit was to formally appreciate the governor for his steady support toward Balogun of Ikareland, Tunji Abdul, and the entire Ikare-Akoko community.

They also commended the administration for the commencement of the Ikare–Akungba Road dualisation project, which they described as a major step forward for the region.



Abdul, while speaking during the visit, praised the governor for prioritising the infrastructural renewal of Akoko land.



He noted that the dualisation project—now fully underway —is already improving travel safety and boosting economic activity for residents, traders, motorists, and students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) who rely on the route daily.



During the meeting, the delegation also highlighted the importance of sustained political stability and continuity at the national level.



They acknowledged the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and, as part of their remarks, emphasised the need for continued support for ongoing reforms.



Aiyedatiwa appreciated the delegation for the courtesy visit and reaffirmed his commitment to infrastructural development across the state.

He assured them that the Ikare–Akungba dual carriageway remains a priority and would be delivered to a high standard.

The visit concluded with renewed goodwill and a shared resolve to work together toward the continued growth and development of Ikare-Akoko and Ondo State at large.