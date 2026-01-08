Police arrest 24-year-old, officers over alleged defilement in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man, Wisdom Onyeaju, of Umuekweye, Irete, Owerri-West Local Government Area, over an alleged case of defilement.

Also, some police officers who were identified for exhibiting alleged misconduct in the case have been arrested. They are to face an orderly room trial on Monday.

According to a statement on Thursday morning (about 7 a.m. today) by the command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, the matter was identified following a viral video which drew the attention of the victim’s family, leading to a subsequent official report to the command.

In the viral video, the narrator, an elder sister of the victim, lamented how a man with a knife forced his way into the room where her 15-year-old younger sister, Nwakago, who had returned home to enjoy the Christmas and New Year festive season, was staying, and allegedly had carnal knowledge of her.

The narrator said she had deliberately refused to return to Imo State for the season because of stories of insecurity she had heard.

She regretted that when they went to a police station near the “Government House” to report and lodge a statement, the officers on duty allegedly insisted that they must pay the sum of N100,000 (One hundred thousand naira) before they would take the statement.

She posted: “My 15-year-old younger sister who travelled to Imo State for Christmas was raped after an attacker forced his way in and threatened her with a knife. When we went to report the crime, Imo police officers demanded N100,000 before they would even take her statement. This is not justice. Survivors deserve protection, dignity and accountability, not silence and corruption. Please share and stand with us. Justice for Nwakago.”

The police statement disclosing the arrest of the suspect read: “The Imo State Police Command has arrested Wisdom Onyeaju, a 24-year-old male of Umuekweye, Irete, Owerri-West Local Government Area, in connection with an alleged case of defilement.

“The arrest followed credible information received by the Command from the family of the victim, who had earlier drawn public attention to the incident through a viral video circulating on social media.”

Okoye, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), hinted that the suspect was undergoing investigation, which would be followed by arraignment: “The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing thorough investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). Upon conclusion of investigation, he will be arraigned in court with the appropriate charge(s).”

On the officers involved in the alleged misconduct, the spokesperson said: “Furthermore, the Command has identified and detained the police officers alleged to have engaged in professional misconduct in the handling of the case. An Orderly Room Trial has been scheduled to commence on Monday, 12 January 2026, in line with extant police regulations.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) stressed the resolve of the command towards professionalism, transparency, and accountability to the public on the matter.

“The Imo State Police Command reiterates its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and accountability, assuring members of the public that justice will be served in this matter,” he assured.