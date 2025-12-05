Bauchi police hand suspected drug dealer, seized substances to NDLEA

The Bauchi State Police Command has handed over a suspected drug dealer, Mr Ogbu Simon, together with seized substances weighing about 161 kilogrammes, to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, speaking at the Command Headquarters on Friday, said the arrest was the result of a successful operation in Ningi Local Government Area.

“Worthy of note is the successful operation that led to the arrest of a drug dealer in Ningi LGA. The Command has apprehended Mr Ogbu Simon, a suspected narcotics dealer, and recovered 161kg of illicit drugs,” he stated.

According to Aliyu, the estimated value of the recovered narcotics is approximately N12.2 million. He explained that on 26 November, at about 2000 hours, operatives from the Ningi Divisional Police Headquarters acted on intelligence provided by a concerned citizen regarding suspicious sacks being unloaded at a shop owned by the suspect. A raid led by Divisional Police Officer, CSP Surajo Ibrahim Birnin Kudu, resulted in the seizure of four bags containing suspected Diazepam (D5) and Tramadol tablets.

Aliyu added that the suspect, alleged to have supplied narcotics from Onitsha in Anambra State to Ningi and surrounding areas, was arrested following further investigation by the Operation Restore Peace unit.

“The suspect confessed to being a dealer supplying drugs to various markets within and outside Ningi,” he said.

The Commissioner affirmed the Command’s commitment to tackling drug-related crimes.

“The suspect alongside the exhibit is hereby handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Bauchi, for further investigation and diligent prosecution accordingly,” he declared. He further noted that the Command’s achievements were the result of partnerships with sister security agencies, community participation and intelligence-led policing.

Receiving the substances, Deputy Commander of NDLEA Bauchi, Usaini Umaru, commended the Police for their cooperation.

“On behalf of the State Commander, NDLEA, I wish to show our appreciation to the State Police Command for the prompt transfer of the case of unlawful possession of psychotropic substances suspected to be tramadol capsules and D5 tablets,” he said.

Umaru stressed the importance of community involvement in the fight against drug trafficking.

“The most challenging we have is that of the communities; NDLEA alone cannot do this job; there must be synergy, both from the stakeholders and every other person concerned. Until the communities help us to identify them, we cannot do anything, but we assure them that there will be no problem if they volunteer information about the dealers. NDLEA is a disciplined organisation; we keep the secrets of our informants,” he explained.

Both agencies pledged continued collaboration to reduce the circulation of illicit drugs in Bauchi State and beyond.