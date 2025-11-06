Benue confirms gold, aluminium deposits in Kwande, riverine areas

Director of Solid Minerals in Benue, Anselm Nege, has confirmed gold and aluminium deposits in different parts of the state, describing the findings as a major boost to its solid minerals development agenda.

He disclosed this in an exclusive interview with The Guardian, where he noted that the state government is closely monitoring ongoing mining activities to ensure proper regulation and curb illegal operations.

His words: “On gold and other mineral discoveries, there have been confirmed reports of gold deposits in Kwande Local Government Area and aluminium deposits along riverine areas of the state.”

“Mining activities in these areas are ongoing, but many remain unorganised and, in some cases, illegal. We are monitoring these activities to ensure proper regulation and to mitigate economic and environmental risks.”

Nege described the discoveries as positive indicators of Benue’s growing mineral potential, which could elevate the state’s standing in Nigeria’s solid minerals landscape.

He added, “These discoveries are positive indicators of Benue’s mineral potential and will enhance the state’s profile in Nigeria’s solid minerals landscape.”

Also speaking, Chief Risk Officer of Benue Investment and Property Company Ltd (BIPC), Andrew Simon Mbaiorga, emphasised that with the right approach, the discoveries could evolve into a sustainable and profitable venture for the state.

He said: “If this is done properly, in a constructive way, and with the right investors on the ground, this can become a strong, sustainable initiative and eventually lead to formal commercial rights and recognition.”

Mbaiorga explained that the Benue State government established a regulatory board to oversee and coordinate mining activities, particularly among indigenous miners, to attract credible investors and ensure responsible exploitation of mineral resources.

He added, “Our goal is to encourage investors in this area to collaborate with us, to form partnerships, establish industries, and develop the sector.

“These industries will not only generate internally generated revenue through the sale of gold, but they will also create jobs and improve the livelihoods of people in these communities and surrounding areas.”

Mbaiorga further advised the government to maintain strict oversight and ensure that mining operations are conducted in line with global best practices.