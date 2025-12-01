Benue ex-Speaker’s kinsmen allege victimisation, demand reinstatement

Kinsmen of former Benue Speaker Hyacinth Dajoh have accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of victimisation.

Addressing a press conference under the aegis of Mbatiav Unity Forum (MUF) by the President-General, Terwase Gbasha, in Makurdi over the weekend, the group also demanded the Dajoh’s reinstatement.

The group also accused the governor of orchestrating Dajoh’s removal on ‘trumped up allegations’, stating: “The governor did not stop at that, he further orchestrated the suspension of our said son, Hon. Aondona Hyacinth Dajoh, from the proceedings of the House for three months! This was done against Aondona Dajoh over trumped-up allegations, which he was not called to defend.

“The same House again recently reviewed the suspension by extending it to an additional six-month period! Again, Dajoh was not called to defend himself over the allegations.”

“MUF hereby calls on His Excellency Rev. Fr. Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia to cause the lifting of the suspension slammed on our very competent son, Chief Aondona Hyacinth Dajoh, the Atonko U Mbatiav by the 10th Benue State House of Assembly forthwith.”