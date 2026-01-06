Black Tuesday for Delta media as PUNCH correspondent, Matthew Ochei, dies at 43

It was a black Tuesday for journalists in Delta State and the Nigerian media space at large, as The Punch correspondent, Mr Matthew Ochei, reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 6, 2026, after a brief illness.

Ochei passed on at about 2:00 a.m., aged 43, leaving behind his wife, Mrs Uche Matthew Ochei, and three children. His remains have since been deposited at a morgue in Ukunzu, his hometown.

The sudden death has sent shockwaves through the journalism community in Delta State, where Ochei was widely regarded as a fearless, vibrant and principled reporter whose work stood out at a time many believe the profession is under pressure from declining standards and harsh working conditions.

Leading a condolence visit to the family at Ochei’s residence in Okwe Quarters, Asaba, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, described the late journalist as “a vibrant voice when journalism was becoming lazy.”

“Matthew Ochei was one of those journalists whose vibrance will remain evergreen in the practice of the profession,” Oyowe said.

“We came to console you, but it is only God that can truly console you. There are no words enough to reduce this pain. Please take heart and let the Lord be your strength.”

He urged the family to find solace in faith, noting that “everything we give thanks to God for, because we do not know His mind,” while assuring them of the union’s continued support.

“Carry us along. We will not relent in doing our best for the family. We pray that God will console you and give you the right frame of mind to bear this loss,” Oyowe added.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Ifeanyi Olannye, described Ochei’s death as a painful personal and professional loss.

“Matthew was my Vice chairman. He was a titan, a dependable colleague. We prayed for his recovery, but we lost him. Who are we to question God? The Maker has called him,” Olannye said.

He described the late journalist as God-fearing, careful and committed, stressing that no material support could replace the vacuum left by his death.

“No amount of money will replace Matthew. Find a place in your heart to bear the loss. I am deeply pained, but life and death are decisions of God,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mrs Faith Iyama expressed gratitude to the NUJ and members of the chapel for the visit and their show of solidarity, appealing to the union not to abandon the family in their time of need.

The death of Matthew Ochei adds to growing concerns over the welfare, health and support systems available to journalists in Nigeria, many of whom work under intense pressure with limited safety nets.

As colleagues, friends and the wider media community mourn his passing, Ochei is remembered not just as a reporter, but as a committed professional whose voice helped keep journalism alive in difficult times.

May his soul rest in peace.