Borno CP disburses N18.38m to families of deceased officers

The Borno State Police Commissioner, Naziru Abdulmajid, has disbursed N18,384,135.8 to nine families of deceased police officers in the state.

According to the state police command, the payment was made under the Nigeria Police Force Group Life Assurance Scheme (GLAS).

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Nahum Daso, stated on Friday in Maiduguri that “The beneficiaries comprise the next-of-kin and family members of police officers who paid the supreme price, while serving the nation with courage, dedication, and professionalism in the state.”

Daso added that the N18.38 million is among other welfare schemes paid to the next-of-kin of deceased officers’ hazardous benefits.

The ASP, therefore, reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s (NPF) commitment to the welfare of its numerous personnel and their families.

Abdulmajid, who represented the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, stressed that the welfare of officers and their families remains a top priority for the Force.

CP Abdulmajid described GLAS as a clear demonstration of Egbetokun’s compassion, accountability, and exemplary leadership, honouring officers who paid the supreme price in the course of their duties for the nation’s peace and security.

He urged the families to judiciously utilise the benefits already paid by supporting the education, healthcare, and the well-being of their family members across various communities.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Usman Lawan expressed appreciation to the IGP and the Force leadership for their compassionate gestures, assuring that the funds would be responsibly utilised for all family members.

In other news, Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, for instituting a policy of posting police officers to serve in their states of origin.

Otti made the commendation in the state on Thursday when he hosted 31 newly commissioned police officers of the 7th Regular Course of the Nigerian Police Academy, who are from Abia and have been deployed to the state.

Describing the policy as noble, fantastic and well-intentioned, Otti opined that it would enable indigenous officers to demonstrate their grounded knowledge of language and culture in the discharge of their duties, relating seamlessly with the people of their home states in all nooks and crannies while fighting crime and criminality.

He said, “It is a fantastic policy to post officers to their home states. You know all the nooks and crannies of where you come from.

“If they had posted you to Maiduguri, maybe before you settle down and get used to the culture, the language would also be a barrier.

“So here, if they are speaking any language, you will understand. So, there are a lot of advantages.

“I would like to use this opportunity to salute the IGP and his team for that policy. It’s a great policy, and we welcome it.”