Brithomes, London square set for UK property investment showcase in Lagos

LONDON-BASED property wealth advisory firm, Brithomes, and prominent United Kingdom (UK) real estate developer, London Square, are gearing up for an exclusive property investment showcase targeted at elite investors in Lagos.

The closed-door forum, with the theme: ‘International Property Investment for Legacy and Wealth Planning,’ will take place on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at The Capital Club, Victoria Island, and is expected to attract high-net-worth individuals, diaspora investors, private wealth managers and institutional players.

According to the organisers, the Lagos engagement is part of a broader push to connect African investors with stable international real estate assets while strengthening conversations around global diversification and long-term wealth continuity.

Attendees will receive a presentation of London Square’s prime and off-plan residential developments across London, along with advisory sessions led by Brithomes on succession planning, wealth preservation and international property acquisition.

Private one-on-one consultations will also be available to investors seeking tailored portfolio strategies.

Speaking ahead of the event, Managing Director of Brithomes, Mr. Olatunji Akinboh, said the showcase aligns with the firm’s mandate to help Africans build sustainable global wealth.

“Our goal is to empower African investors with direct access to high-value international real estate while supporting them in planning for long-term wealth continuity and legacy,” he said. “This event reflects our commitment to bridging global markets and ensuring our clients are strategically positioned for sustainable prosperity.”

Communications for the event are being handled by Brithomes’ official media consultant, Dr. Princess Kelechi Oghene, Publisher of GAH Elite Club Magazine and Convener of the GAH Awards & Business Summit.

Oghene said the partnership underscores the growing appetite among African investors for structured global assets.

“This collaboration demonstrates the increasing sophistication of African investors seeking secure, long-term global assets. Platforms such as this provide the knowledge, access and structured pathways required for wealth preservation across generations,” she noted.

The London-based firm is set to showcase international real estate opportunities tailored to African and diaspora investors, while promoting strategic engagement with senior UK property and finance experts. The event aims to reinforce Brithomes’ profile as a trusted global property wealth partner and drive new partnerships with family offices, portfolio managers, and institutional advisors.

Brithomes (trade name of Extremely-Urgent.com Ltd) is an international property wealth advisory firm headquartered in Marylebone, Central London. The company operates in the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Portugal and Nigeria, offering cross-border property investment strategies tailored for wealth preservation and generational legacy planning.