Fatal road crashes, attacks hit Gombe

As the world welcomed 2026, Gombe State was still grappling with the aftermath of a grim December 2025 marked by fatal road accidents, attacks by gunmen, and a shocking killing within the Government House.

The tragedies began on Friday, December 27, 2025, when seven residents of Lawanti village died in a road accident at Potiskum, Yobe State, while travelling to a wedding in Borno State.

The victims—three males and four females—were identified as Gambo Abbo, 35; Umalkhairi, 18; Rabiu Abubakar, 28; Fatuma Hassan, 28; Amal Abubakar, 3; Adamu Bello, 4; and Zara’u Alhaji, 27.

The incident plunged the Lawanti community into mourning.

“It pains me so much, I have lost two of my precious daughters. One was about to finish nursing school, the other was in SS2,” their father, Malam Idris Lawanti, lamented.

While the state was still reeling from the accident, another tragedy struck three days later when a vehicle conveying journalists and media workers crashed along the Billiri–Kumo road as they returned from a wedding ceremony in Billiri.

Those who lost their lives included Manu Haruna Kwami, Manager Administration of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Gombe; Zarah Umar, Manager, News; Isa, an editor; Musa Tabra, retired Manager, News; Aminu, the driver; Adams, who managed StarTimes operations; and Mrs Judith, an information officer with the state ministry of information. Several others, including Government House correspondent Emmanuel Akila, sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.

Reacting, National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, wrote on Facebook: “Another sad day for the journalism profession in Gombe State.”

Earlier, on December 26, 2025, tragedy had also struck the Government House, where a staff member was allegedly killed by a watchman.

In another incident, gunmen attacked a residence along the Pindiga–Kashere road at about 3:30 a.m. on December 28, killing 31-year-old Yusuf Mohammed and 28-year-old Faiza Mohammed, and abducting their 16-year-old daughter, Zainab. The attackers also abducted a housewife, Summai Alhaji Yayaji, her 11-year-old son, Al’amin, and 14-year-old Fatima Abdullahi.

The attack sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents in fear and uncertainty.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya has expressed deep sadness over the series of tragedies. In a statement, he described the incidents as “painful and devastating losses” that have deeply touched the hearts of the people.

On the journalists’ accident, the governor said it was a “heart-rending tragedy that has plunged Gombe State into mourning,” noting that the loss goes beyond families and institutions to the soul of the state’s media and public service community.

“The deceased were committed professionals who dedicated their lives to informing, educating and serving the people,” he said, adding that their deaths were a devastating blow to journalism, public service and governance in Gombe State.

The governor commiserated with the families of the victims, the NUJ, the management and staff of the NTA, and the wider media fraternity.

Following the journalists’ deaths, the NUJ declared a three-day mourning period. In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Achike Chude, the union urged members across all zones, councils and chapels to observe the period in solidarity with the bereaved families.

“We must work as usual in the spirit of fraternity and solidarity to ensure that they did not die in vain,” the statement said.