Coalition flays rising mob killings, seeks end to impunity

The National Coalition Against Mass Killings, Extra-Judicial Killings, Mob Actions and Impunity (NCAMKI) has raised the alarm over the growing wave of mob justice in Lagos State and other parts of the country.

The coalition described the development as “a direct assault on the rule of law, human dignity, and Nigeria’s constitutional guarantee of the right to life.”

Babatunde Agunbiade, for the Interim Admins of NCAMKI, stated, yesterday, that the coalition’s monitoring between 2023 and 2025 revealed a disturbing trend of citizens taking the law into their hands, lynching suspected thieves, cultist members, and even innocent bystanders.

NCAMKI reported that in many cases, victims were tortured, burnt alive, or publicly humiliated before law enforcement agents could intervene.

According to the group, between 2023 and 2025, it recorded over a dozen mob killings in Lagos alone in communities such as Ikorodu, Agege, Iyana Ipaja, Ejigbo, Baruwa and Oshodi. It lamented that despite the brutality of these acts, there had been no known convictions in most of the cases, adding that police response remained slow, investigations inconclusive, and perpetrators unpunished.

“These realities demonstrate a breakdown of trust in the formal justice system; failure of law enforcement to protect lives in real time; normalisation of violence as a tool for street-level justice; and government silence that emboldens further impunity,” it said.

It demands an immediate and transparent investigation of all recent mob killings in Lagos, as well as public disclosure of investigation outcomes and prosecution of suspects.

It also called for the creation of a state-level task force on mob violence and extrajudicial killings under the Ministry of Justice to document, monitor and recommend prosecutions.

The coalition further urged the Lagos government to enact a law criminalising mob action, hold police commanders accountable, and promote public education to end jungle justice.

To curb the menace, NCAMKI recommended a statewide campaign tagged ‘Say No to Jungle Justice’, stronger community policing, speedy trials for offenders, and the inclusion of human rights education in schools.

While noting that Lagos represents the depth of the crisis, the group stressed that mob actions have become a national challenge spreading nationwide from Onitsha to Kano, from Jos to Port Harcourt.

It warned that Nigeria could not claim to respect human rights while allowing citizens to burn one another alive on suspicion and emotion. “Mob action is not justice; it is murder,” the coalition noted.

NCAMKI also called on the Federal Government, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to treat mob justice as a form of terrorism against the state and humanity, insisting that justice must be seen and served swiftly, transparently and without compromise.

The coalition reaffirmed its commitment to advocacy, legal intervention, and mobilisation against killings and impunity saying that “Justice must not only be done it must be seen to be done.”