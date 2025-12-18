Court detains 21 crew members, vessel over cocaine shipment from Brazil

We remain resolute to frustrate drug syndicates, says Marwa

A federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the detention of a merchant vessel, MV San Anthonio, from Brazil, a ship, its captain and 20 other crew members.

This followed the seizure of 25.5 kilogrammes of cocaine in the hatch of the commodity vessel from Brazil at the Apapa Seaport in Lagos by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).



Operatives of the NDLEA, acting on credible intelligence, had on December 6, 2025, discovered the cocaine consignment aboard the ship.



After the full discharge of the cargo from the ship, a total of 21 crew members of diverse nationalities, including Russia, Phillipines, Ukraine and Azerbaijan, were taken into NDLEA custody along with the drug exhibits.



This is coming on the heels of a similar interception by NDLEA officers of another commodity laden vessel- MV Nord Bosporus, from the port of Santos in Brazil with no less than 20 kilogrammes of the Class A drug buried under its cargo on November 16, at the Apapa seaport in Lagos.



Suspects taken into custody along with the latest seized cocaine consignment include the Master of the vessel, Trofymov Oleksandr, and other crew members.



They are Stoychev Sergiy, Bobrov Maksim, Stupnytsky Sergiy, Bitinev Aleksei, Novruzov Teymur, Sosnov Oleg, Bondar Ihor, Klymenko Oleh, Cala Michael De Jesus, Jamir Julfikhar Jacusalem, Blanco Crus Veloso, Fajardo Ronnel Luntaao, Gumela Lolito Jr. Serojano, Toston Romulo Jr. Oling, Smirnov Viacheslav, Gorre Mar Kemmeth Tabudlong, Cruz John Vhoie Glavez, Sablan Jamille Alorro, Abesia Kelvin Belarmino, and Ubay Kenneth Biaoco.



In line with international legal protocols, the NDLEA on Friday, December 12, 2025, filed an ex-parte application in suit FHC/L/MISC/1408/2025 before Justice Frida Nkemakonam Ogazi of the Federal High Court, Lagos, for the detention of the ship and the 21 crew members pending when charges will be filed against them.

Ruling on the application, the judge said: “An order of the court is hereby made extending the detention of the Vessel MV San Antonio that is being investigated by the applicant, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for 14 days in the first instance, following the seizure of 25.5 kilogrammes of cocaine aboard the said vessel on December 6, 2025, at Apapa seaport, Lagos, pending the conclusion of investigation and or filing of criminal charge and prosecution.”



The court thereafter adjourned the matter to December 29, 2025.



In his reaction to the development, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), said the latest seizure reinforces his earlier warning to international drug cartels and their local collaborators that they would never get a foothold in Nigeria.

Marwa, while commending the officers of the Apapa Strategic Command of the agency for the back-to-back successful operations, said: “This is no doubt a testament to NDLEA’s heightened capacity and unwavering resolve to frustrate the drug syndicates targeting the West African sub-region, especially Nigeria.”



He said the agency would continue to collaborate with local and international partners to ensure zero tolerance for substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.