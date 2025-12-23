Court remands man for indiscriminate dumping of waste, others

The Special Offences mobile court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magisterial district sitting at Oshodi, yesterday, remanded a waste offender, Makinde Rasaq, at the Kirikiri correctional facility.



He was remanded for breach of peace, indiscriminate dumping of waste, non-patronage of government-approved waste trucks, illegal transportation of waste, obstruction of officers among others.



Rasaq was initially detained at Adekunle Police station before being handed over to Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) Brigade for temporary remand on December 21, 2025.



However, legal officers were present at the court yesterday to prepare the charge sheet of the waste offender and oversee his prosecution.



Rasaq faced seven charges of indiscriminate dumping of refuse in a place other than a waste disposal site, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 8(1) (b) of the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017 and punishable under Section 109 of the same law.



The charge reads: “Rasaq did operate a business of waste collection, transportation and disposal services without licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 63(1) of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection law, 2017 and punishable under Section 109 of the same law.



“[He] did obstruct LAWMA/other government officials from carrying out their functions and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 97 of the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 109 of the same law.”



Upon presentation of facts by the prosecutor and presentation of evidence by legal officer, H. A. Olanrewaju-Oke, the court ruled that for Count one, it will require one month correctional or imprisonment.



“Count two is for two months community service, two months imprisonment; Count three is two months community service or three months imprisonment; Count four is for two months community service or three months imprisonment; Count five is for two months community service or three months imprisonment; Count six is for two months Community service or three months imprisonment and Count seven is for two months community service or three months imprisonment,” the court ruled.