Customs seizes ₦769.5m worth of diverted containers in Kano, Jigawa

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 20 diverted transit containers valued at ₦769,533,666 in Duty Paid Value (DPV) across the Kano/Jigawa axis. The seizures, recorded between the second and fourth quarters of 2025, followed intelligence-led enforcement operations aimed at curbing cargo diversion and safeguarding government revenue.

Disclosing the development at the weekend, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said the operation was part of sustained efforts to dismantle organised cargo diversion syndicates operating within the corridor.

“Cargo diversion is a grave offence that undermines government revenue, compromises national security, and damages Nigeria’s standing in international commerce. The Nigeria Customs Service will not hesitate to deploy all lawful measures to detect, deter, and punish offenders,” Adeniyi stated.

The seized containers were found to contain a range of items, including vitrified tiles unlawfully diverted from the Kano Free Trade Zone with a DPV of ₦228.6 million, diesel engine oil, polyester materials, used clothing, printed and lace fabrics, medical consumables, and Zamzam bottled water. Some of the goods are classified as prohibited imports under the Common External Tariff (CET) regulations.

Adeniyi further revealed that while one container remains under detention pending the conclusion of legal processes, two containers of medical consumables have already been forfeited to the Federal Government following a ruling by the Federal High Court, Kano Division, on 10 December 2025.

He also confirmed the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of Abdulrahman Sani Adam for the offence of container diversion. Adam was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment with an option of a ₦3 million fine, a judgment Adeniyi described as a deterrent against future violations.

To strengthen monitoring of transit cargo, Adeniyi announced the near-nationwide deployment of electronic container tracking devices. He explained that the system would enable real-time monitoring, ensure route compliance, and provide tamper alerts from ports to inland destinations.

The Customs boss reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to trade facilitation, revenue protection, and border security, warning that smugglers and their collaborators would face prosecution, forfeiture, and loss of trading privileges.

Importers, agents, and logistics operators were urged to adhere strictly to approved transit procedures and report suspicious activities to the nearest Customs office.