Customs seizes tramadol tablets, wraps of Indian hemp in Katsina

The Katsina State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized thousands of tramadol tablets and wraps of Indian hemp worth N720 million from suspected smugglers.

Spokesperson for the command, Ballo Isah, made this known yesterday during a valedictory party organised in honour of the command’s outgoing Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Idris Abba-Aji.

Abba-Aji, who was assigned to head the command about 16 months ago, has been redeployed to the headquarters of the NCS in Abuja, after being promoted to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG).

Isah said the command seized 698,600 tablets of tramadol and 174 wraps of Indian hemp worth N720 million before Abba-Aji’s redeployment.

Lauding Abba-Aji’s achievements as CAC, Isah mentioned milestones attained during his tenure, including improved Customs-Community relations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) roles.

The command’s vigilance and commitment to curbing illegal activities were highlighted by the recent seizure.

Familiar with the terrain and dynamics of the area, Abba-Aji made significant efforts to prevent potential conflicts leading to impressive results.

He also engaged in community development initiatives, providing free medical care to pupils and embarked on educational campaigns against smuggling and transnational crimes.

The outgoing CAC enhanced the command’s aesthetics and functionality, renovating and constructing various structures.

His efforts to strengthen Customs-community relations, through various engagements and tours were commended.

Responding, Abba-Aji commended the officers and men of the command for organising the send-forth ceremony in his honour.

He assured them of continued communication with the command post-redeployment and urged the incoming CAC to be diligent in carrying out his responsibilities.

Born in 1967 in Borno State, Abba-Aji served in various Customs formations before overseeing the Katsina command of the NCS from July 2024 to November 2025.