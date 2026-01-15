Daniel, lawmakers intervene in Ogun community’s land dispute with army

Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide (right) addressing leaders of the communities during assessment visit.

Former governor and senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, alongside members of the State House of Assembly, has intervened in the land dispute between 16 communities in Apunren-Ijebu and the Nigerian Army in Ijebu North East Local Council.

The intervention followed an alarm raised by residents over a recent demolition exercise allegedly carried out by the Nigerian Army on their homes, farm settlements, and other properties, leaving many residents traumatised.

Daniel visited the affected communities on January 11 to address the long-standing land crisis and explore lasting solutions to the dispute.

During the visit, the Secretary General of the Apunren-Ijebu Community, Adeoluwa Adenaike, welcomed the senator and dismissed claims that residents were merely tenants on their ancestral lands.

He explained that a portion of the community’s land was allocated to the Nigerian Army in 1977 for use as a military base.

Adenaike accused the military of exceeding the allocated portion and forcefully entering the villages with weapons, directing contractors to demolish residents’ homes, churches, and farm settlements. He said the actions allegedly led to the death of a village head and others.

The crisis dates back to 1977, when surveyors reportedly arrived without consultation and marked out approximately 1,791 acres for the Nigerian Army, despite more than 7,000 people already living on the land. He said the Baales’ council rejected the move, refused compensation, and placed a curse on collaborators.

Adenaike described the situation as a human tragedy, marked by constant fear among residents, sleepless nights, abandoned farms, hunger, and trauma-related deaths, including that of Baale Chief Bashola Akibu Omotoso, who reportedly died after learning of the demolitions.

Daniel urged residents to remain peaceful and pledged to present their case before the Senate for investigation within three weeks to ensure the communities do not lose their lands to the military.

He acknowledged the challenges associated with military-related disputes but expressed optimism that the matter would be resolved, particularly with President Bola Tinubu in office.

The former governor also promised to engage the Nigerian Army and halt further demolitions pending legislative intervention. He said the Senate would summon both parties for dialogue after resuming on January 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, the State House of Assembly assured community leaders and residents of Apunren, as well as other affected villages near Erunwon in Ijebu North East and surrounding areas, that immediate steps would be taken to address what it described as indiscriminate military land acquisition.

The Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide, led other lawmakers on an on-the-spot assessment of the affected communities, promising to present their findings to Governor Dapo Abiodun and to engage both the executive and legislative arms of government at the federal level to resolve the matter.

Elemide explained that the land crisis stemmed from the failure to properly gazette and document an earlier review that reduced the portion allocated to the Nigerian Army. He urged residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding as elected representatives work towards a resolution.

He also advised all affected communities to formally communicate with the Assembly, assuring them that lawmakers would deliberate on the issue and adopt a resolution to be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

Lawmakers representing the two constituencies, Hon Oluwaseun Adesanya and Hon Waliu Owode, assured residents of lasting solutions and urged them to remain calm and law-abiding.

The Kabiyesi of Apunren Kingdom, Oba Jimson Owode Oyelaja, appealed to the State House of Assembly to intervene in the nearly 50-year-old dispute.

He highlighted the historical significance of Apunren and other affected villages, expressing concern over recent demolitions, loss of lives, and destruction of property.

The monarch called for calm and expressed optimism that the lawmakers’ visit signalled imminent relief and a lasting solution to the communities’ hardship.

In a presentation at the meeting, Major General S. A. Odunsi (rtd) said the Apunren community was seeking legislative intervention to restore ancestral lands excessively acquired by the military in 1977.

He noted that although a reduced portion was initially agreed upon for military use, a 1987 gazette controversially reinstated the larger expanse, leading to decades of uncertainty for residents.

The retired general urged the State House of Assembly to address the matter urgently as the dispute approaches its 50th anniversary, proposing that 2026 be declared a “year of jubilee” for the affected communities.