Defence chiefs fete frontline troops in Sokoto, urge vigilance

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Olufemi Oluyede, alongside the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Waidi Shaibu, on Thursday, December 26, 2025, feted frontline troops of Operation Fansan Yamma at a special Christmas luncheon held at Giginya Cantonment, Sokoto State.

The operational visit to the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North West), Operation Fansan Yamma, was aimed at boosting morale, appreciating the sacrifices of troops and reinforcing strategic directives for ongoing operations across the North West.

Addressing officers and soldiers at the luncheon, the CDS conveyed warm Yuletide greetings and commended the troops for their courage, discipline and unwavering commitment to duty, particularly at a time when many Nigerians were celebrating with their families.

“While many Nigerians celebrate this season with their loved ones, you remain steadfast at your duty posts.”

With sweat on your temples and strength in your backs, you are the wall that never breaks and the hope that can never be shattered,” he said.

Oluyede praised the operational gains recorded under Operation Fansan Yamma, noting that the efforts of the troops have contributed significantly to restoring public confidence and stabilising the North West geopolitical zone and adjoining states. He urged sustained collaboration with other security agencies, federal and state authorities, as well as continued engagement with local communities to consolidate peace.

The CDS reassured the troops that their welfare remains a top priority, stressing his commitment to improving living and working conditions, healthcare delivery and support for the families of personnel.

He also charged the troops to maintain heightened vigilance during the festive period, warning that criminal elements often exploit such occasions to undermine security.

“Remain alert, proactive and disciplined at all times, strictly adhering to the rules of engagement and respect for human rights. Do not be swayed by false narratives or propaganda,” he cautioned.

The CDS expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for his support for military operations nationwide, assuring Nigerians that the Armed Forces would remain resolute in the fight against terrorism and other forms of criminality.

In his remarks, the COAS described the Christmas luncheon as a long-standing tradition designed to recognise the sacrifices, resilience and professionalism of troops deployed in operational theatres.

“It gives me a deep sense of fulfilment to celebrate Christmas with you, our gallant troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, alongside the Chief of Defence Staff. While we make merry here, similar luncheons are ongoing across other operational theatres in the country,” he said.

Shaibu noted that the Christmas season provides an opportunity for reflection, thanksgiving and remembrance of fallen heroes whose ultimate sacrifices continue to make Nigeria safer. He assured the troops that the Nigerian Army would continue to honour its fallen personnel by supporting their families and preserving their legacy.

He reiterated his command philosophy of transforming the Nigerian Army into a more professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient force, with strong emphasis on personnel welfare, rewards for excellence and operational readiness.

The COAS urged the troops to celebrate responsibly, remain security-conscious and uphold the highest standards of conduct, while conveying the appreciation of the President and the gratitude of Nigerians for their selfless service.

Both Service Chiefs reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to safeguarding the nation’s peace, unity and democratic stability, while wishing the troops a Merry Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year 2026.