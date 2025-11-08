Detty December: Lagos to launch free music, media production masterclass for youths

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to host a free, two-month masterclass in music and media production to enhance the employability and creativity of the teeming youth population in the State.

The programme, tagged “EKO Studio Culture”, is being organised by the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment in collaboration with Dreams Music Hall.

According to the Ministry, the masterclass will provide hands-on training in areas including music production, sound engineering, movie scoring, sound design, music business, camera handling, and DJing for female participants.

The Ministry said the programme forms part of its “Detty December” activities and reinforces the State Government’s commitment to promoting creative enterprise and youth empowerment across Lagos.

It added that the masterclass will also feature top music producers and entertainment industry experts who will mentor participants through practical and professional training sessions.

Speaking on the project, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, expressed excitement about the upcoming programme, describing it as “impactful and transformative.”

Ajigbotafe noted that the training aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda, particularly its focus on sustainable job creation, innovation, and youth empowerment.

“This training will not only empower young creatives with the technical know-how to excel in music and media production but will also open doors to quick job opportunities within the creative economy,” the Commissioner

stated.

He added that the programme complements other youth-focused empowerment initiatives of the Ministry, such as the StartRight Lagos Entrepreneurship Programme and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, both of which have successfully trained and equipped hundreds of beneficiaries across the State.

Interested participants aged 18–35 years are encouraged to apply. Registration is free and open until November 25, 2025, via http://tinyurl.com/eko-studio.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to showcase their talents at a grand audition scheduled for December 10 at the Ikorodu Town Hall, where top celebrities from the music and film industries will serve as judges to select the best talents for the training.