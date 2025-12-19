DPO intervenes as Cameroonian woman falls victim to visa scam in Ogun

A Cameroonian woman, Kelly Maffo, has been defrauded in the Ibafo area of Ogun State under the guise of visa processing.

The case of obtaining money under false pretences, involving the female Cameroonian national who was allegedly defrauded of over N2 million, was reported at the Ibafo Division of the Ogun State Police Command on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at about 3:00 p.m.

Upon realising she had been deceived and abandoned along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway by the suspects, the victim reportedly sought help at the nearest police station, where officers immediately received her and commenced investigations.

Sources said the police response was swift, professional, and compassionate. Detectives promptly swung into action to trace the suspects, while the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ibafo Division, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ajayi, personally intervened to ensure the victim’s welfare.

In an exceptional show of humanity and leadership, the DPO reportedly funded Maffo’s transport back to the airport, ensuring her safety and that she did not miss her scheduled flight.

The Command told The Guardian that efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are ongoing, and further updates should be expected. The incident has been described by observers as a strong reflection of the people-friendly, responsive, and service-driven posture of the Ogun State Police Command.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, commended the DPO and other officers for their response.

Calling for support, CP Ogunlowo said: “I urge members of the public to remain vigilant and law-abiding, and to support the Police with credible information. The Ogun State Police Command remains fully prepared to ensure a safe, peaceful state.”

In other news, one person has died in an auto crash that occurred on Thursday in Ijuri along Agbara/Lisada Expressway in Ogun State. One other person also sustained varying degrees of injuries from the accident.

Vehicles involved in the crash are a Forklift and a Motorcycle.

Spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said that four people (three male adults and one female adult) were involved in the crash, with one injured and the other dying on the spot.

He said the accident was caused by the forklift driver, who lost control and rammed into the oncoming motorcycle.

The TRACE PRO said that its operatives were on the ground for a rescue mission, saying that the injured victim had been taken to the hospital by a good Samaritan.

He added that the dead body had been taken to the General Hospital in Badagry.

Akinbiyi noted that the accident vehicles were later cleared off the road, while traffic flow had returned to normal.