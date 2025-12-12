Driver runs over Lagos man over parking space dispute

Lagos residents were left in shock on Monday evening following the death of 36-year-old realtor Yinka Agboola, who was allegedly run over by a yet-to-be-identified driver during a dispute over a parking space at Royal Pine Estate, Orchid Road, Lekki.

An X user, @Ifeoluwaar, who first raised the alarm, described how the incident escalated after the driver’s vehicle was found obstructing the road. Residents reportedly offered him an alternative parking spot, but he allegedly became aggressive, issuing threats.

“The situation began when the individual involved was politely asked to move his vehicle from the middle of the road to allow free movement. Despite being offered an alternative place to park, he responded to a resident with, ‘Do you know who I am? I will kill you right now.’ When challenged, he became aggressive and engaged in a tussle. The victim, Olayinka Agboola, attempted to intervene,” the post read.

According to @Ifeoluwaar, the suspect entered his vehicle and, rather than leaving, drove forward and reversed in a threatening manner. Agboola reportedly clung to the steering wheel in an attempt to restrain him before being thrown violently onto the pavement and into a gutter, leaving him unconscious.

Footage captured by a closed-circuit television camera showed a white Mercedes-Benz reversing dangerously as it approached a group of people. Another clip recorded the moment Agboola was knocked down as the vehicle sped off.

Residents reportedly tried to revive Agboola and rushed him to an undisclosed hospital, where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit. Efforts by residents to raise funds for his treatment included sharing his sister’s bank account details online. On Wednesday, it was announced that Agboola had succumbed to his injuries in the early hours.

“Oh my God, we lost him. He died in the early hours of today,” @Omolomo posted.

Agboola’s sister, Oluwadamilola Agboola, on Thursday disclosed that she had visited the Ajah Police Station to provide her statement, although the suspect’s whereabouts remained unknown.

The incident underscores the risks posed by routine neighbourhood disputes over parking spaces. A similar case occurred in April 2023, when Tolulope Olowu was arrested for allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death in a disagreement over a parking space in First Unity Estate, Badore, Ajah.