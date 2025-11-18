Drug cartel abandons two buses loaded with cannabis in Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo State has intercepted two Toyota Sienna buses carrying 1,455 kilogrammes of Cannabis sativa along the Okhokho-Isi community route in Uhunmwode Local Council.

The drug trafficking cartel behind the consignment reportedly abandoned the vehicles and fled after a hot chase by NDLEA operatives.

In a statement issued in Benin, the Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr Mitchell Ofoyeju, said: “A team of dedicated officers intercepted two Toyota Sienna buses suspected of transporting a substantial quantity of narcotics along the Okhokho-Isi community route in the Uhunmwode Local Council.”

He said both vehicles were believed to have begun their journey from Okpuje, a community notorious for cannabis cultivation and trafficking.

“The first vehicle seized, a light blue Toyota Sienna with registration number EPE 545 EV, was found to be carrying 666 kilogrammes of dried weeds suspected to be Cannabis sativa.

“Following this, a dark ash Toyota Sienna bearing registration number ABC 142 CD was also intercepted, containing 789 kilogrammes of the same illicit substance,” he said.

Ofoyeju added that no suspects were arrested, as the traffickers deserted the buses and escaped, leaving the drugs behind.

He warned drug traffickers in the region that the agency was intensifying efforts to apprehend those responsible.

“The ongoing investigations signify our relentless approach towards eradicating drug trafficking in Edo State. Those who think they can evade the law and exploit our communities through illicit drug trade should think again. We are prepared and committed to enforcing the law with unprecedented measures against harmful substances and their distributors,” he said.

The Commander also reassured the public of the NDLEA’s vigilance and urged residents to report suspicious activities to support the fight against drug abuse in Edo State.