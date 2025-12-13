DSS frees three persons wrongly arrested for banditry

The Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, has directed his men to immediatelly free three men arrested in June 2025, over allegations of involvement in banditry and kidnapping.

The three persons known as Umar Ibrahim, Alhaji Bello Rabiu, and Jaja Sarki Bamo were arrested in June 2025 and were freed after the DSS operatives reviewed their cases and discovered that they were innocent of the alleged crimes.

The DG also approved that N3 million be paid as compensation to the freed men found to have been detained in error.

The Guardian gathered from reliable security sources that investigations could not prove any link between the suspects and their alleged crimes.

Their freedom and immediate payment of N3 million compensation by the DSS are part of efforts by the DSS leadership to ensure that justice is served to victims of the agency’s past mistakes.

Recall that many wrongly detained suspects have since been released by the new DSS leadership, while those found culpable are facing prosecution in various courts.

A top official with knowledge in security establishments said, “The DG, DSS, is an honourable man who acknowledges errors and rectifies them swiftly.

“He attempts to ensure due process is followed to ensure the right thing is done. This is why he has sustained efforts in reviewing cases under the agency’s jurisdiction.”

Another source described payment of compensation as an established practice under Ajayi’s leadership and expressed confidence in the agency.

Expressing gratitude to the DG of DSS, the suspects revealed that they were humanely treated throughout their stay.

“We were properly fed, and we were not abused in any way. The officers ensured that our needs were met and we cooperated throughout the investigation till we were finally released,” remarked Umar Ibrahim.

“It could also be recalled that in July 2025, one Abdulyakini Salisu, a quarry operator arrested in 2022 along the Zuba-Kaduna expressway, was freed after a review revealed he was wrongly identified.

“Salisu was awarded N10 million in compensation and granted lifetime access to medical care at the DSS facility.

“Back in May, the DSS also paid N20 million to a Sokoto-based businessman who was mistakenly shot by its operatives during a 2016 operation in Jos, Plateau State.”