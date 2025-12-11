DSS opens case against Owo church attackers as court okays accelerated hearing

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday, before a Federal High Court in Abuja, opened its case against five persons suspected of carrying out the June 5, 2022, attack on the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, which led to the death of over 40 worshippers and injuries to 100 others.

Those being prosecuted by the secret police in connection with the attack are Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (25 years), Al Qasim Idris (20 years), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26 years), Abdulhaleem Idris (25 years) and Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47 years).

The trial opened with the DSS presenting its first prosecution witness, a Catholic priest, whose identity was not revealed for security reasons. He told the court that the attack occurred towards the end of the first Pentecost Sunday celebration service, which was attended by many worshippers.

The priest, who said he presided over the service, told the court that as the service was drawing to a close, they suddenly heard a loud noise, followed by sporadic gunshots, which created commotion and chaos among worshippers.

Led in evidence by the prosecuting lawyer, Ayodeji Adedipe (SAN), the witness said June 5, 2022 remained a memorable day for him “because it was the day when the violent attack was launched on us, myself and all the worshipping community of St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

“It was an incident which led to the death of over 40 persons among us, while some of us became maimed; some of us, till this point, have permanent physical injuries.

“I recall that the attack was towards the end of the worship that day. I was the priest assigned to lead the community in worship, which is known as the holy mass.

“Towards the end of the mass, I was performing the last rite, and the people of God had started singing the recessional hymn, the closing hymn. Suddenly, I heard a loud sound. I looked into the congregation, facing them.

“There was already a commotion, which, for me, I thought somebody had fallen. But I sighted two men from our congregation, these men were members of our community.

“They quickly locked the main entrance door, and another elder in the church came to me in the sanctuary and said to me, Father, we are under attack.

“From this point, I heard the sporadic shooting of guns. This was still outside the church. This elder told me, father, you have to leave. At first, I was reluctant to leave the sanctuary, if not for anything, but at least because of those children who call me father.

“So, taking my leave from the sanctuary, some adults and I moved some of these children into a safe place. This is an attachment to that church.

“When I was in this place (the safe place), I continued to hear the continuous shooting of guns and the use of about three explosives.

“The third explosive landed very close to the safe place where I was with the children, with the effect which looked like the opening of the ground. The effect was like the ground opening to swallow us immediately.

“So, the attack continued. After a while, some of our church members came into this place (safe place) and notified us that those who came to attack us have left.

“Moving out with the children, I saw my choirmaster shot at the chest. He called me to pray for him. I did, but I told him I have to move him to the hospital. When I got out, I saw some already dead on the floor.

“So, I shouted that if there is any of us who could still drive, let us begin to move our brothers and sisters to the hospital,” the witness said.

On whether he counted the number of the dead, he said it was impossible for him to ascertain the number of those killed, given the level of chaos that the attackers unleashed on the church environment that day.

The priest said: “It was with that violent attack that I understood that proverb that the one struck or hit by a vehicle does not wait to take note of the vehicle’s number. So, I could not immediately count the number of those dead.

“Personally, I went two times to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo to take the casualties to the hospital. By the time I came the second time, there were already ambulances, both from FMC Owo and St Louis Catholic Hospital Owo, also moving the casualties to these two hospitals.

“The second time, when I got to FMC, the emergency ward was filled up with these casualties. The casualties were those that were killed and injured. With the wailing, weeping and crying from people, I couldn’t even drive again. The care and healing of those injured continued,” the witness said.

The priest said he was later invited to the DSS office in Akure, Ondo State, where he made a statement.

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer, Abdullahi Mohammad, the witness said he could not ascertain the number of those who carried out the attack.

He said: “With the commotion in the church, and my desire to rescue, especially the children, as quickly as possible, I could not and I did not identify or recognise those who carried out the attack. Therefore, I don’t know their number.”

On how it was possible for him to rescue the children, the witness said the children were at the foot of the sanctuary where he was standing when the attack started.

He added: “And I said with some adults, I moved with the children to a safe place. This safe place is the restroom, attached as a building to the sanctuary. From that building that is attached, you can move into the sanctuary and out of it.”

Earlier at the commencement of proceedings, Adedipe told the court that the charge had been amended to correct some minor errors.

He applied that the amended charge should be read to the defendants, which was done and the defendants all pleaded not guilty.

Justice Emeka Nwite has adjourned till January 13 and 14, 2026, at 12 noon each day for continuation of hearing.