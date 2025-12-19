EFCC arrests herbalists with $3.4m, €280,000 counterfeit notes in Osun, Lagos

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have uncovered counterfeit foreign notes totalling $3,430, 000 and €280,000 in the possession of a five-member syndicate.

This syndicate was arrested for swindling Halima Sanni of N26,550, 000.



The herbalists, Akingbola Omotayo, Adeola Funsho Ogunrinde, Yahaya Amodu, Kubratu Babalola Olaitan (female) and Familola Sunday Olaitan, were arrested on December 7 and 8, 2025, at their shrines in Osun and Lagos states following a thorough surveillance and intelligence on their fraudulent activities.



Investigations revealed that the suspects defrauded individuals under the guise of providing spiritual cleansing and solutions to ailments.



They assured victims of their ability to produce currency notes through spiritual sacrifice, hypnotising them to provide money for the ritual.



Other items recovered included two exotic cars and mobile phones.

The suspects will be charged to court once investigations are complete.