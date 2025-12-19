Enugu govt reacts to claim of ceding border community to Kogi State

The Enugu State Government has debunked a media report claiming that the National Boundary Commission (NBC) has ceded Ette, a border community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, to Kogi State.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary of the Enugu State Boundary Committee, Dr. Solomon Ejim, the government assured the people of Ette, Igbo-Eze North LGA, and Enugu State in general that the NBC had yet to publish any report or decision on the protracted interstate boundary dispute.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Enugu State Government has been drawn to a fake and misleading online report claiming that the National Boundary Commission (NBC) has made a decision on the age-long interstate boundary dispute between Enugu State and Kogi State to the effect that Ette community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State has been administratively ceded to Kogi State.

“The Enugu State Government wishes to state categorically that the report is fake. The Director-General of NBC has also been contacted by the government and he vehemently debunked and disowned the report as outrightly false and not emanating from the Commission.

“Therefore, the people of Igbo-Eze North LGA and Enugu State in general are by this press statement enjoined to ignore the fake news, which is a clear handiwork of mischief makers.

“They are further enjoined not to entertain any form of anxiety, but go about their normal businesses, as no such resolution has been reached by the Commission in respect of the Enugu State–Kogi State.”

In related news, Enugu State Governor, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, in late November, said that his government has made huge investments in the security architecture of the state to secure lives and businesses.

Speaking at the Southeast Business and Investment Summit 2.0 held at Amadeo Event Centre Enugu, the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, said it was clear the country was facing insecurity challenges, but noted that the government was doing everything it could to bring the situation under control.

“In Enugu, we have made huge investments in security to secure businesses, lives and others. The number of incidences is beginning to drop in Enugu drastically and rapidly.

“We may not be there yet, but we are working hard to get there. We have invested heavily in technology and intelligence gathering.

Some of the successes and breakthroughs we have made are not those we would discuss publicly, but be assured that while you are asleep, we are working hard to ensure that you are protected,” he said.