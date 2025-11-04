Ex-military gov, Adisa Raji inaugurates N4.1b road project in Sokoto

The former Military Administrator of Sokoto State, Navy Captain Abdul Rashid Adisa Raji (retd), has commissioned a 14.4km Buzulega-Lukuwa-Yargada-Malikawa rural road project at a cost of N4,164,165,948.

The project was executed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), a collaborative effort between the World Bank, the Federal Government, the French Government, and the Sokoto State Government.

During the commissioning, Raji commended the people of the state for their resilience and determination, which have contributed to the success of the state government.

According to him, the road project is a testament to Aliyu’s commitment to investing in infrastructure that enhances the quality of life for the people and promotes economic growth and development in the state.

He added that the project is expected to have a lasting impact on the socio-economic development of the beneficiary communities.

Earlier, the State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, highlighted the significance of the partnership in improving the state’s infrastructure and the lives of its citizens.

He noted that the road project links the Gwadabawa, Kware and Wurno Local Government Areas, thereby enhancing connectivity and economic integration among these communities.

According to him, the project is expected to positively impact the socio-economic activities of the communities by improving access to markets, healthcare facilities and other essential services.

The Governor, however, expressed his gratitude to the Federal Government, the World Bank and the French Government for their support in making the project a reality.

Aliyu stated that the current administration is committed to ensuring that the state’s infrastructure is developed to meet the needs of its growing population.

He noted that the administration is working tirelessly to ensure that all the Local Government Areas in the state are connected by good roads, which is essential for economic growth and development.

The National Coordinator of RAAMP, Engineer Aminu Muhammad, represented by Engineer Abubakar Yahaya, said the project demonstrates the programme’s commitment to improving rural infrastructure and promoting economic development in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Sokoto State on Rural Roads, Hon. Malami Muhammad Galadanchi, described the project as a milestone in the state’s development agenda.

Galadanchi assured that the state government will continue to prioritise rural road development to enhance economic activities and improve the lives of the people.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, noted that the road project is a significant milestone in the state’s development journey and will undoubtedly improve the lives of the people in the beneficiary communities.