Explosion rocks Sokoto’s Jabo community

A loud explosion suspected to have been caused by an explosive device has been reported at Jabo village in the Tambuwal Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State.

The incident, according to residents, occurred at about 9 pm on Christmas night, eyewitnesses told The Guardian.

Sources said the unidentified object allegedly landed in the community and detonated with a loud bang. No casualties were recorded, as the device reportedly did not explode in the midst of residents.

Nasir Jabo, a resident of the area who confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Sokoto, said the explosive sound sparked fear among residents, many of whom initially mistook it for an attack.

The police are yet to officially confirm the incident, as a message sent to the police spokesman in the state, DSP Ahmad Rufai, has not been replied to at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed that U.S. forces carried out deadly airstrikes against Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in northwestern Nigeria, vowing further attacks if militants continue killing Christians.

Trump disclosed this in a post on his Truth Social platform, stating that the U.S. Department of War executed what he described as “numerous perfect strikes”.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians,” the president wrote.

“I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” he added.

Trump further said the United States would not allow radical Islamic terrorism to thrive under his leadership, ending the post with a Christmas message.

In a separate post on X (formerly Twitter), U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said he was “grateful for Nigerian government support and cooperation”.

“The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end. The Department of War is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight on Christmas,” Hegseth wrote.

U.S. Africa Command also confirmed the operation, stating in an X post that multiple ISIS terrorists were killed in Sokoto State.

“At the direction of the President of the United States and the Secretary of War, and in coordination with Nigerian authorities, U.S. Africa Command conducted strikes against ISIS terrorists in Nigeria on Dec. 25, 2025, in Sokoto State,” the statement read.

Last month, Trump warned that he could cut off U.S. aid to Nigeria and order military action if the government failed to curb attacks against Christians, stating that he had instructed the Department of War to prepare for possible action against terrorist groups in the country.