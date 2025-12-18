Family abandons man for days in front of Rutam House

An elderly man, identified simply as Tunde, has been dumped in front of Rutam House, headquarters of The Guardian, on Apapa/Oshodi Expressway since last week.



The man claimed that his family took him from Ladi Lak, Bariga area of Lagos State, and dumped him at the location.



Meanwhile, Lagos State Social Services, under the State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, has refused to pick him up despite several calls and promises.



When The Guardian called the Lagos State Emergency number 112, one Kofo who answered the call, promised that the man would be picked up.



Chief Security Officer (CSO) of The Guardian, Jason Nwaogazi, called both 112 and 767 and each time they promised to pick him up, and never did as at press time.



The next day, the man who picked up the call, promised that the social workers would be there and attend to the matter.



Yesterday, an emergency worker, who simply identified herself as Bukola, called a reporter of The Guardian to ask if the social service agency had responded and promised to escalate the matter again.



The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been accused of negligence in many cases and leaves persons found in critical circumstances to die, and then pick up the body later.



In September 2024, a dead body was left at Oshodi to rot for days by the social officers.



The Guardian called the attention of the state government on Sunday morning, September 1, 2024 through the emergency number 112, and it was promised that the body would be evacuated, but nothing was done as of 4.30pm, prompting The Guardian to repeat the call and the same promise was made without action.



On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the body was still lying there and swollen before it was picked up after a report was done.