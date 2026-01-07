Family, community mourn three brothers killed in Lagos Island fire

Grief has continued to trail the deaths of three brothers who were among eight people killed in the fire that gutted the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building on Martins Street, Lagos Island, on December 24, 2025.

The victims: Stephen Onyeka Omatu, 50; Casmir Nnabuike Omatu, 39; and Collins Kenechukwu Omatu, 37, hailed from Ihiala and were part of those who lost their lives in the inferno.

Family sources said the brothers had travelled to Lagos in search of better economic opportunities and were engaged in business activities at Great Nigeria House, a commercial complex housing offices, shops and warehouses. The fire reportedly broke out suddenly and spread rapidly through parts of the building, leaving occupants with little chance of escape.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as people struggled to flee while thick smoke engulfed the structure. The Omatu brothers were among those trapped inside, and their bodies were recovered after the fire was brought under control.

The incident has again raised concerns about fire safety, emergency response and building standards in densely populated commercial areas of Lagos, where similar incidents in recent years have claimed lives and destroyed livelihoods.

The brothers were described as close-knit, hardworking and deeply committed to supporting their immediate and extended family.

Since the incident, condolence messages have poured in from within and outside Anambra State. Community associations, youth groups and religious bodies in Ihiala have held prayer sessions in their honour, while renewing calls for stricter enforcement of safety standards in commercial buildings.

A service of songs was held on January 7, 2026, at Jesus the Saviour Catholic Church, Bucknor Ejigbo, Lagos.

The family said the three brothers will be laid to rest in Ihiala on January 14, 2026. Preparations for the burial are ongoing, with relatives arriving from different parts of the country to pay their last respects. Traditional rulers and representatives of various associations are also expected at the burial.