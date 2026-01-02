Again, Sanwo-Olu visits GNI building fire scene, confirms eight dead

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday confirmed that eight people died in the fire that engulfed the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Building on Martins Street, Lagos Island, on Christmas Eve, and ordered decisive measures, including the demolition of unsafe structures in the vicinity.

The governor made the statement during an on-the-spot assessment of the fire-ravaged building, nine days after the inferno, with pockets of fire still visible at the site. He said 13 people were rescued alive from the building, while search and recovery operations had confirmed eight fatalities.

Sanwo-Olu, who described the incident as tragic and deeply painful, led members of his entourage in observing a minute of silence in honour of those who lost their lives. He attributed the outbreak of the fire to human error and stressed the need for stricter compliance with safety regulations in commercial and residential buildings across the state.

The governor, who disclosed that several adjoining structures along Martins, Shitta and Breadfruit streets were affected by the fire, said multiple generators were found on different floors of nearby shopping plazas, noting that such unsafe practices significantly increase fire risks and endanger lives.

According to him, the government will not hesitate to take tough decisions, including the demolition of any structure that fails integrity tests after thorough technical assessments.

Sanwo-Olu warned residents, traders and passers-by against entering the area, pending a phased and carefully controlled demolition of the affected structure, especially as safety agencies would continue to secure the location to prevent secondary disasters.

He implored traders and business owners to prioritise their lives over material assets during emergencies, noting that some of the victims were initially safely evacuated but reportedly returned to retrieve goods before being trapped.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has set up a help desk at the scene to record reports of missing persons whose shops or businesses were in the affected plaza. The agency is working with other emergency responders to ensure proper documentation and support for affected families.

Sanwo-Olu was accompanied on the inspection by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso; Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr Gbenga Oyerinde; Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu; General Manager of the Lagos Command and Control Centre, Mr Femi Kennedy-Giwa; and other senior government officials.

At the time of the visit, Martins Street remained shut to business activities, with security personnel and emergency agencies maintaining a cordon around the area. The state government assured residents that further updates would be provided as recovery efforts and structural assessments continue.