Family declares 45-year-old hairdresser missing in Ibeju-Lekki

A 45-year-old woman, Oluwafunmilayo Oluwaseun Adesuyi, has been declared missing in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

According to Boluwatife Adesuyi, her son, and Mr. Adekunle, her brother-in-law, Oluwafunmilayo, a hairdresser by occupation and mother of four children, who resides at House 1, Road 1, Onidogbo Town, Aiyeteju, Ibeju-Lekki, was last seen on September 17, 2025, within the Ibeju-Lekki area.

She is described as tall and fair in complexion. Boluwatife, her eldest son, said she left home on Thursday, 17th September 2025, and hasn’t returned since then. He said all efforts to trace her whereabouts since the day she went missing have proved unsuccessful.

The case has been reported to the police, and the family is appealing to members of the public with any useful information to assist in locating her.

Anyone with information about Oluwafunmilayo Adesuyi’s whereabouts is urged to contact 08165274101 or report to the nearest police station.Delta corper’s disappearanceMeanwhile, the police in Delta State have opened an investigation into the disappearance of a 24-year-old member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr. Levi Anyanwu, who has been missing since October 8, 2025.

Anyanwu, serving with the Ijaw National Academy in Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, was last seen by acquaintances before his sudden disappearance. The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Musa Mohammed, confirmed in a statement on Monday that the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit had been directed to take charge of the investigation.

According to the statement, the missing corps member was last reported to be in the company of fellow Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mr. and Mrs. Wisdom George, who stated that he had left their home after spending some time with them.

“The George family disclosed that the corps member had complained of illness and was taken to Kaiama Referral Hospital on October 4, 2025, where he was treated and discharged the next day. On October 6, he was said to have left for an unknown destination and has not been seen since,” the police said.

Detectives also questioned Anyanwu’s roommate, Mr. Oke Emmanuel, who corroborated parts of the account, confirming that his colleague had been staying with the George family before his disappearance.

The police further revealed that two inmates at the Igbara Correctional Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State, allegedly extorted ₦100,000 from the missing man’s father after contacting him under the guise of kidnappers.

“The sum was transferred to an Opay account belonging to one Atinuke Oluwalose, identified as a collaborator of the detained inmate. The inmates admitted to obtaining the family’s contact from social media,” the statement added.