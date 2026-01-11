Panic in Oyo community as bandits issue ‘warning notes’ ahead of Jan 20 attack

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the discovery of two handwritten notes in Ikoyi-Ile, Oriire Local Government Area, allegedly warning of a planned bandit invasion on 20 January.

The notes, written in both Yoruba and English, were found at the front and back of a residential building without any names or addresses attached.

One of the notes in Yoruba read: “Lati Odo Bandit, A o wa ni January 20th, 2026. E duro de wa ati pe ki e mu ra fun wa le. A wa lati wa fun yin ni ibanuje ni orilede yin. Ni Ikoyi-Ile Ile Oyo State. E mu ra le fun wa.”

The English version stated: “Bandit information. See, now, three days we work for you. We said you in Ikoyi–Ile is the government that sent us. Wait for us.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said the person who discovered the notes is currently being debriefed. He explained that the Command has launched a full investigation to establish the origin and authenticity of the threats.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, has directed intelligence, tactical, and operational units to respond immediately to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

According to the statement, the State Intelligence Department, working with tactical units, has begun questioning individuals connected to the discovery. Security assets have been deployed across Ikoyi-Ile and neighbouring communities, with armed patrols, stop-and-search operations, and surveillance activities reinforced.

“Police personnel are currently on 24-hour high alert, with sustained ground presence to deny criminal elements any opportunity to operate or exploit the situation. The Area Command has also been directed to maintain constant supervision and continuous patrol coverage across the affected axis,” the statement noted.

The Command urged residents to remain calm, continue their daily activities, and report any suspicious movements or persons to the nearest police station or emergency channels. It stressed that all leads are being pursued and that those responsible will face the law.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone Eleven, Fred Ekokotu, visited the community with the Area Commander, Ogbomoso, to assess the situation.

The development comes weeks after suspected bandits attacked the National Park Service office in Oloka Community, also in Oriire Local Government Area, killing five forest rangers. Reports indicated that the attackers fired into the building while the rangers were eating, causing an explosion when a gas cylinder was struck. One ranger was burnt beyond recognition, while another survived with injuries. The assailants took away rifles and motorcycles belonging to the rangers.

Residents have suggested the attack may have been retaliation, as the rangers had recently arrested suspected bandits and handed them over to the police. The National Park’s location near a forest corridor linking Niger, Kwara, and other parts of Oyo State has raised concerns about the ease of movement for armed groups.

The police investigation into the threat notes continues as security agencies maintain a heightened presence in Ikoyi-Ile and the surrounding areas.